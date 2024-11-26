After a long absence in the NBA, veteran point guard and former first-round pick Elfrid Payton is back in business in the league. And in just his third game since officially returning to the league via a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, Payton managed to do something no other player so far in the 2024-25 NBA season has done.

On Monday night, Payton, who was selected 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2014 NBA draft, recorded a total of 21 assists against the Indiana Pacers. Those were the most dimes dropped by a player this season.

Payton may have spent a long time away from the NBA before the Pelicans gave him a chance, but he's never forgotten to set the table right for his teammates. He also had fans on social media buzzing over his unselfishness on the court, albeit in a 114-110 loss to the Pacers.

“Orlando Magic LEGEND,” commented an X (formerly Twitter) user.

From another commenter: “Keep in mind he wasn’t in the league just a couple weeks ago. Glad Elfrid Payton is back in the league and balling out, I remember watching him during the Orlando Magic days. 14 points and 21 assists is insane. He always been a triple double threat”

“He decided to be magic johnson for no reason,” posted a social media user.

“Great game from a great guy. He never should have waited 3 years for another nba contract,” a different comment read.

One take read: “This man just reappeared out of nowhere after 2 years to ball out for a week and will dissapear again”

“He wasn’t even on a roster 2 weeks ago and now he has the best assist game of the season. Insane,” marveled an X user.

Elfrid Payton shines amid the Pelicans' loss to Pacers

Payton's assists total shadowed all the other good things he did on the floor against Indiana. Apart from his assists, the 30-year-old Payton also scored 14 points on an efficient 7-for-11 shooting from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. He had five turnovers but those were par for the course considering all the playmaking he did for his teammates.

The Pelicans decided to sign Payton to a one-year deal worth $2.49 million amid a rash of injuries. It will be interesting to see how big of a role he will have once New Orleans gets a little healthier, but what's certain at the moment is that he's been a fantastic pickup for the Pelicans, who are sporting a 4-14 record.