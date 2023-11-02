The New Orleans Pelicans' Larry Nance, Jr. trolled the Oklahoma City Thunder with a CJ McCollum tweet after their 110-106 win.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance, Jr. trolled the Oklahoma City Thunder after his team's 110-106 win on Wednesday. Larry Nance, Jr. rubbed it in with a CJ McCollum tweet after New Orleans completed the biggest comeback of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Pelicans complete the largest comeback win in the NBA this season. They were down by as many as 22 points vs. the Thunder 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fDm6pEHVdY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2023

The Pelicans fell behind 33-14 after the first quarter. However, they clawed their way back by outscoring the Thunder 29-16 in the second period. New Orleans made up for their atrocious 13-of-42 shooting from behind the arc with 27 second-chance points.

CJ McCollum led New Orleans' second-half comeback against the Thunder. He scored 22 points in the second half including a three-pointer from the right wing to give the Pelicans a 108-104 lead with 1:26 left in the game. CJ McCollum iced the game for New Orleans with two free throws with just 0.2 second left on the game clock.

The Pelicans won for the third time in four games. On the other hand, the Thunder dropped to 3-2 on the season.

New Orleans bounced back from an embarrassing 130-102 loss at home to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Warriors guard Stephen Curry dropped seven trifectas and 42 points on the Pelicans.

The Pelicans have been holding up nicely despite missing the services of forward Brandon Ingram. He has been dealing with right knee soreness. When Ingram takes the court again, he will complete the NBA's best tandem with Zion Williamson (at least that's how Pelicans head coach Willie Green sees it).

The Pelicans have been dealing with nagging injuries in the past several years. Hopefully, the core group of CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram remain intact so New Orleans can finally make serious noise in the Western Conference.