New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right thumb according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. McCollum, however, will reportedly not require surgery on his torn labrum in his right shoulder, per Lopez as well.

McCollum will rehab his shoulder throughout the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. CJ McCollum dealt with injuries throughout the year, but still appeared in 75 games for New Orleans. The Pelicans finished the 2022-23 season with a 42-40 record, and McCollum played a pivotal role in their success.

The former Portland Trail Blazers star averaged 20.9 points per game on 43.7 percent field goal and 38.9 percent three-point shooting. He added 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest as well. Those numbers, although impressive, may be in line for an increase if CJ McCollum returns to full health next year.

The Pelicans feature an exciting roster with loads of potential. They could be a legitimate championship contender next year if Zion Williamson stays healthy. That is a huge “if” though, as Zion has consistently battled injury concerns.

CJ McCollum addressed the importance of having their best players on the court following New Orleans’ season-ending loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“We need our best players on the court,” McCollum said. “We need to be able to play extensive minutes together, especially in meaningful games, in big games, and really showcase what we have to offer. For us to make a real playoff run, that’s what it’s going to take.”

Health will be the key for the Pelicans next season. For now, they will focus on improving the roster during the offseason.