The year 2023 has not been too kind to New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. But just as one would think that the 23-year old highflyer has already hit rock bottom, the depths of the abyss he finds himself in continue to know no end as he and his family now find themselves embroiled in a legal battle over an unpaid loan.

The Pelicans star, his stepfather and his mother have “failed to pay back $1.8 million” of the $2 million loan California-based technology company Ankr PBC gave them, per Associated Press, via ESPN. Ankr had hoped that by engaging in a business relationship with Williamson, the Pelicans forward would serve as a spokesperson for the company.

However, Lee Anderson, Zion Williamson's stepfather, reportedly required an up-front payment of $150,000 just so the Pelicans star would engage with the company in a business relationship. Moreover, Anderson also reportedly asked Ankr for a “bridge loan” so they could cover some of the family's investments while Williamson's endorsement money was put on hold due to injuries.

Anderson held the threat of a failed partnership with Williamson over Ankr's heads, so the company obliged. However, Williamson's family has not held up their end of the bargain, the lawsuit states.

The company said that it agreed to give Williamson's family a loan given that they pay it back by August 21, 2022. But Lee Anderson reportedly “asked for a series of extensions”, entering into a forbearance agreement that required Williamson's family to pay back $500,000 by April 25 and the remainder of the loan by July 6, lest they get served with a lawsuit.

Even though Zion Williamson's family paid the $500,000 by the agreed-upon date, they failed to pay the rest of the balance ($1.8 million), forcing Ankr to take action.

This is another chapter in the growing Williamson saga of 2023. Not only did he suffer a season-ending injury back in January, he also found himself as the center of attention following an embarrassing string of social media outbursts from adult star Moriah Mills.

Williamson may be rearing to show that he's still got it after a lost 2022-23 season, but he may have to figure out some off-court troubles first.