‘Don’t let him fool y’all’: Zion Williamson sounds off on ‘threat’ Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado may have earned the nickname “Grand Theft Alvarado” for his sneaky way to get steals, but as New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson said, he is more than just that.

Alvarado exploded for 28 points in their preseason win against the Detroit Pistons. He also had five rebounds in the contest, making life hard for Cade Cunningham and co. Naturally, Williamson was all smiles for his teammate after that performance as he noted how the Puerto Rican is more than capable of being a “threat” to any opponent.

“He’s hard to describe. You just know he brings that passion and energy to the game … He knows how to make himself a threat. Don’t ley him fool y’all,” Zion said of Alvarado.

"He knows how to make himself a threat," – Zion on @AlvaradoJose15 pic.twitter.com/7f1O33rjzw — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 8, 2022

Sure it might be a mere preseason game where superstars and most athletes aren’t really playing seriously. It is easier to score in bunches in a preseason contest for sure. However, as Zion Williamson emphasized, that doesn’t erase the fact that Jose Alvarado showed that he is a player capable of punishing opponents.

The 28 points would have been a career-high for Alvarado if he did it in the regular season, but we shouldn’t forget that he impressed in his first season with the Pelicans. He had multiple double-digit scoring despite his limited role, even once exploding for 23 points in a loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

With the way Zion described Alvarado, it looks like fans have another player to keep an eye on when the 2022-23 campaign rolls on.