The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to find small wins in a season all but lost due to injuries. Dejounte Murray (first game) and Trey Murphy III (training camp) hit the injury report early. CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram soon followed. Herb Jones just returned while Jose Alvarado (hamstring) and Jordan Hawkins (back) remain sidelined. The Pelicans (5-18) are pressed for time with this roster though. Their NBA Playoffs odds are minuscule at the moment but there are soft-reset options on the table.

Ingram and Williamson are the big names other organizations will call about. A trade is about the only way the Utah Jazz could acquire either as free agents avoid Salt Lake City historically. However, the Pelicans could keep both of the All-Stars while preferring to cash in on a 33-year-old McCollum.

Why? McCollum is still productive and would help a contender immediately as a supporting cast spark plug. Williamson would not based on recent injury updates from the Pelicans. Incorporating his unique playing style into a team afterward would be a challenge compounding the gamble on health. Ingram's equation is far more complex contractually and involves health risks.

Ingram, the Pelicans' ‘heart and soul,' is averaging 23.2 points (46.8% FGA), 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 33.7 minutes per game. The 27-year-old needed a few games off to rest tired legs but came back in a big way against the Phoenix Suns. New Orleans snapped a losing streak in the Smoothie King Center to give loyal fans an early Christmas present. On paper, he should be able to help anyone but a reluctance to shoot three-pointers and some questionable defensive habits make it a hard sell for some teams.

Also a factor: Ingram just switched to Klutch and wanted a near max-level deal worth $50 million. The market is balking at anything north of $36-40 million. That's a huge gap to close and most contenders will not want to cause friction in the locker room. Now Ingram is open to a short-term deal, per Jake Fischer which is an allowance that gives New Orleans some wiggle room.

The Ingram-Williamson can be kept together for one last roll of the dice on health. A short-term contract at market rate also makes a summer sign-and-trade a very enticing proposition for contenders falling short of the NBA Finals.

Williamson is locked up for another three years and is due back with the Pelicans in January. The 24-year-old is ramping up the rehab process and has been on the court doing individual drills. Getting back up to five-on-five speed will take another two weeks; building up much trade value will take far longer.

Rumors of Williamson wanting out of New Orleans persist, but his value has tanked and the front office reportedly still sees a future with the part-time phenom. The worst-case scenario is dumping Williamson's now un-guaranteed contract and starting over from scratch. Hoping for the best means believing Williamson will play in the NBA Playoffs wearing a Pelicans uniform eventually.

McCollum is who the Pelicans should be dangling in big multi-team deals needing salary and some actual postseason-ready talent. He does not fit the timeline and deserves a shot at a championship. The NBPA President is a safe bet for any team trying to work in a new rotational piece. Clearing $33 million off the books and bringing in assets while ducking under the luxury tax line is an easy sell to ownership.

EVP David Griffin has to see the current setup is not working but the core should be very competitive next season. That's why CJ McCollum, not Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson, must be moved before the NBA Trade Deadline. Give McCollum a shot at a ring ala Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis. It's the best move for all parties.