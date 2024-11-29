The New Orleans Pelicans (4-15) are set to face the Memphis Grizzlies (12-7) on Friday night without forward Brandon Ingram, who remains sidelined due to right calf soreness. This marks Ingram's third consecutive missed game as he continues to recover. His last appearance came during the Pelicans' NBA Cup loss to the Golden State Warriors, where he delivered a solid performance with 18 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two blocks in a losing effort.

Brandon Ingram's injury status for Pelicans' NBA Cup clash vs. Grizzlies

Ingram’s absence is a significant blow to a Pelicans roster that has been riddled with injuries throughout the season. The team, sitting at 4-15, has struggled to find consistency amid the unavailability of several key players, including Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, and Herb Jones. Williamson, sidelined indefinitely with a left hamstring strain, has dealt with recurring injuries throughout his career, while Alvarado and Jones are out with a left hamstring strain and a right shoulder strain, respectively.

Despite these setbacks, Ingram has been a consistent performer when available, averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists over 16 games. His efficient shooting splits of 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc highlight his importance as both a scorer and facilitator for the team.

The Pelicans’ latest injury report also includes Jamal Cain (right ankle sprain) and Jordan Hawkins (low back spasms), who are both ruled out for Friday's game. With multiple absences, the Pelicans will rely on a depleted rotation as they look to secure a much-needed victory in their final NBA Cup matchup.

The Pelicans currently hold a 1-2 record in the West Group C of the NBA Cup, placing them third in the standings. They carry a -38 point differential after enduring a heavy loss to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month. While their chances of advancing in the tournament appear slim, Friday's matchup offers an opportunity to build momentum as they open a three-game road trip.