DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a final score of 132-91 on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup clash. Luka Doncic led the way with 26 points in the Mavs' offensive outburst, as seven Mavericks scored in double-digit points. Kyrie Irving, though, entered the game shooting over 52 percent from beyond the arc and he went 4-5 from deep on Tuesday night.

Irving has been efficient on his three-point attempts to say the least. Klay Thompson, one of the best three-point shooters to ever play the game, has been impressed with Irving's shooting for a long time.

“It's amazing, I mean, I played with Kyrie on USA Teams. I've faced him plenty of times, I've guarded him plenty of times… He's so amazing,” Thompson said. “His body control, his handle, his shot, he's really one of one. It's a blessing to be his two-guard… He's one of the best shooters I've ever played with. He's a three-point contest champion. He’s incredibly efficient, just look at his career numbers. It's ridiculous.”

Luka Doncic echoed a similar sentiment.

“Simple, because he's Kyrie Irving,” Doncic responded when asked about Irving's elite efficiency. “I get to see it everyday. It's still amazing to this day… It's just unbelievable.”

Luka added that “everything” about Irving's game amazes him.

Kyrie Irving's efficiency has been pivotal

Irving has been one of the best shooters in the NBA for years. However, sometimes his shooting gets overlooked since people often focus on Kyrie's incredible dribbling and finishing ability. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd acknowledged that Irving's long-range shooting may be underrated.

“Yeah… Maybe it's lost a little bit (in reference to if Irving's three-point shooting ability gets lost amid other parts of his game). You're talking about one of the best players in the world,” Kidd said. “So whenever you mention Kai that he's one of the best players in the world, some things are going to be talked about a little bit more, his handle, his finishing… Sometimes his shooting is probably lost.”

Irving will continue to help the Mavs in all facets of the game. The rest of the team needs to shoot the ball better, so perhaps they can follow Irving's lead.

Mavs earn a big victory

The Mavs jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter. Dallas' offense led the way, as the Mavs held a 44-29 advantage. The Pelicans battled back in the second quarter but still trailed by 12 points. The Mavericks took complete control in the second half, ultimately earning a 41-point victory.

Dallas knew they needed to defeat the short-handed Pelicans. New Orleans features potential when healthy but they have been decimated by injuries throughout the 2024-25 season. The victory was important for the Mavs, as Dallas earned a third consecutive victory following a previous four-game losing streak. Perhaps the Mavericks are finding their footing in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Mavs will have a few days without games before traveling to Denver on Friday to play against the Nuggets in another NBA Cup game. Friday's game represents the first of a three-game road trip, as the Mavericks will travel to Miami and Atlanta before returning home.