The New Orleans Pelicans' stretch of injury-related misfortune has continued as forward Herb Jones will be out indefinitely due to a right shoulder injury.

“Pelicans announce that forward Herb Jones has been diagnosed with a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder. An MRI taken yesterday confirmed the injury. Jones will be out indefinitely and further updates will be appropriately provided,” the Pelicans confirmed on Twitter/X.

Jones has started 20 of the Pelicans‘ 38 games this season as injuries have limited his production. In the games he has played in, Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and is shooting 43.6% from the field in 32.4 minutes of action.

Injuries have plagued the Pelicans all season long. Players such as Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Dejounte Murray have been impacted. As a result, the Pelicans hold an abysmal 7-31 record, giving them the second-worst winning percentage in the NBA, only beating out the Washington Wizards.

What now for the Pelicans with Herb Jones out indefinitely?

The Pelicans are about to enter one of the toughest stretches of their schedule. They will face teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies over their next eight contests.

Williamson could be the difference-maker for the Pelicans with Jones on the shelf. The star forward has played in just one game since Nov. 6, but if he is able to stay on the court, it could give the Pelicans a much-needed boost.

Williamson has shown what he is capable of when he is healthy. It is, however, no secret that those spurts of availability have been few and far between throughout his career so far. This could be his chance to change the narrative and show what he is truly capable of doing and serving as a serviceable star player for New Orleans.