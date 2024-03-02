Willie Green's rotations have lacked a certain drive lately. This made it all the more obvious that Jose Alvarado's contagious energy is irreplaceable for the New Orleans Pelicans. It was also hard to miss the reserve point guard's giddiness at practice Friday morning. Alvarado was dancing around in celebration that his three-game suspension was finally over.
The Georgia Tech alum is averaging approximately seven points, two rebounds, and two assists this season but that's not all the three-year veteran brings to the team. Pelicans defensive ace Herb Jones can only do so much without some help pestering the opposition. That just so happens to be Alvarado‘s specialty. He did not get the nickname GTA Jose by accident after all.
The pugnacious Alvarado addressed his return from suspension after practice before hosting the Indiana Pacers.
“I'm excited. I can't wait to get my name called to get subbed in and go do what Jose do (sic),” Alvarado explained. “I'm going to bring that energy. It's been three games but it felt like a while so I'm just glad to be back.”
Pelicans need Jose Alvarado to disrupt Pacers
The Pacers dominated in bench-scoring (44-24), fast-break points (21-8), and assists (34-26) in a nine-point home win. New Orleans needs to disrupt their rhythm and have a player that relishes those types of battles. The Pelicans need Alvarado's skill set in the rotations, and he knows what to lean on.
“I mean, it's my energy, my ball-handling. CJ (McCollum) was out when I got suspended so it was difficult with that. (The Pacers) have a guard that's similar you know, bringing some of the same things to the game so I'm excited to go against that. Like I said, I bring energy and pace to a team that needs it.”
As for the cause of the altercation, Alvarado had time to reflect on that as well.
“It was just a heat of the moment thing. We were just competing so, like I said, it was just the heat of the moment. (The NBA) handled it how they did and we just got to roll with that moving forward.”
Alvarado appreciates getting a rematch game against the Pacers too. There is nothing schematically to figure out, just a battle to match energy levels.
“You know the scheme. It's all about who wants it more at this point. We know what they are going to do. They know what we are going to do so we just have to play harder and get the win.”