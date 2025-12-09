The New Orleans Pelicans got an epic performance from big man Derik Queen on Monday. Queen posted a triple-double, leading his team in a close loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Following the game, Queen had a message to his doubters.

“It means a lot. It's pretty good for a person that didn't have a preseason, that was hurt [and] a lot of people doubted,” Queen said to reporters following the game.

"It means a lot. It's pretty good for a person that didn't have a preseason, that was hurt [and] a lot of people doubted." Pelicans rookie Derik Queen on his first career triple-double

Queen posted 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a struggling New Orleans club on Monday. The Pelicans dropped a 135-132 contest to the Spurs. The rookie also added four blocks, in 33 minutes.

This is the first time this NBA season that a rookie posted a triple-double. Queen was selected 13th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, after playing college at the University of Maryland.

New Orleans is now 3-22 this season. The Pelicans are dead last in the Western Conference standings.

Pelicans are looking for wins this season

New Orleans has had a disaster of a season. Queen's play is arguably the bright spot for this club right now. New Orleans needs him and others to step up, following yet another injury to big man Zion Williamson.

Queen did everything he could to earn a victory for his team on Monday. The rookie finished the game with 33 points in 33 minutes, and also a plus-minus of +14 in the game. Queen is averaging just under 13 points per game this season.

The rookie scored 29 of his points in the second half of the game. New Orleans briefly held a lead, after storming back in the second half to make the game a close contest.

New Orleans was an ice-cold 27 percent from three-point range against the Spurs. That continues the club's trend of poor perimeter shooting on the season. This campaign, New Orleans is completing just under 35 percent of their three-point attempts. That has to improve in order for New Orleans to start winning again.

The Pelicans next play the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Thursday night. New Orleans has now dropped seven games in a row.