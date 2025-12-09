Class of 2025’s Derik Queen has been a surprise success for the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists thus far despite being only the 13th pick from the draft. Against the San Antonio Spurs, despite his team losing 135-132, Queen recorded his best-ever performance in the NBA, joining an exclusive club in the process.

His 33 points, 10 assists and rebounds each meant he became only the fifth player in league history to record a triple-double before turning 21. The others on the list?

Derik Queen put on a show vs. the Spurs but the Pelicans came up short 😳 He becomes just the 5th player in NBA history to drop a 30-point triple-double before turning 21! pic.twitter.com/V7H8xSA4M9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and two of his opponents in the game, in the form of Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, per a post on X by ESPN. Queen returned with an 11-of-13 free-throw record and had personal bests in both scoring and blocks (4).

His performance placed him in multiple historic statistical categories. He became the first rookie center in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double.

Queen achieved an additional milestone in the third quarter alone: he became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-plus point quarter without missing a shot, finishing that period with 21 points on perfect shooting from both the field and the free-throw line. He is now one of just three rookie big men under the age of 21 to record a triple-double, a group that previously included only Wembanyama and Chris Webber.

The triple-double also made him the first rookie in the league this season to accomplish the feat. His efficiency and production played a central role in a comeback attempt that saw New Orleans erase a 20-point deficit before falling late to San Antonio.

For San Antonio, Harrison Barnes returned as the top scorer with 24 points, while Stephon Castle and Fox added 16 and 14 points respectively in the absence of Victor Wembanyama. Regardless, while Queen will undoubtedly be disappointed after finishing on the losing side, his performance undoubtedly landed him in an elite club.