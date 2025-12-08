Learning curves are usually steep at the NBA level and interim head coach James Borrego knows it's especially challenging for rookies. That is why the New Orleans Pelicans are simplifying their defensive schemes to shield Derik Queen from being overwhelmed defensively, an approach that is already paying off as the 19-year-old adjusts to NBA speed and responsibility.

Queen, drafted for his touch and offensive upside, has quickly found himself at the center of scouting reports. Opponents have tried to drag him into pick-and-roll after pick-and-roll — a standard stress test for young bigs. Borrego said the coaching staff made early adjustments to prevent Queen from “being put into every action” while still allowing him to grow.

“I think (Derik Queen) is doing great,” Borrego said. “This is all new for him. We are trying to keep the pick-and-roll coverage as simple as possible, meaning we all know where he is coming from. Now, we might be more aggressive on certain pick-and-rolls, but we are trying to simplify it as much as possible.”

That simplification starts with structure. Instead of forcing Queen to process a full menu of defensive calls, the Pelicans have narrowed his responsibilities.

Learning only a pair of coverages is just enough to compete, but not so much that the rookie becomes hesitant.

“(Queen) has a couple of coverages he has to call out. That's new for him,” noted Borrego. “If we can limit it to two coverages, that simplifies it for a young big who is getting put into every action. He has handled that with a lot of maturity and growth. I thought (against the Minnesota Timberwolves) that he took another step forward in his pick-and-roll coverage.”

Beyond simplification, Borrego has encouraged Queen to play with increased aggression at the point of attack. The coach wants the rookie to pressure ball handlers and use his natural defensive instincts rather than play passively. Dictating terms rather than accepting them is pivotal in reaching his full potential.

“(Queen) is much more active. That's what I want from him,” Borrego boasted. “I want those ballhandlers to be uncomfortable with Queen up there. He has great hands and has got feel. I'd rather him be the aggressor right now and I think he is doing a really good job with the guys (defending) on the ball too but we're trying to scramble and move on the back side. I think DQ's growing in the pick and roll coverages.”

The tailored plan underscores a modern NBA development philosophy. Instead of throwing a rookie into the deep end of complex defensive schemes, teams are increasingly creating structured, repeatable scenarios to build confidence and instinct. For Derik Queen and the Pelicans, the simplified starting point is designed to be the foundation for the versatile, aggressive defender they believe he can become.