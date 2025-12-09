Derik Queen didn’t just have a breakout moment; he delivered a statement performance that may go down as one of the most shocking early-career explosions of the season. In a thrilling late finish, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs 132-131, and the rookie center was the engine behind the comeback, especially in a third quarter that instantly became historic.

Queen recorded 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists with ZERO turnovers on PERFECT shooting in the third quarter, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to post a quarter with 20+ points without a miss or turnover.

The efficiency left the crowd stunned, and the Spurs' defense scrambling.

Queen finished the night with a dominant stat line:

31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 blocks, and 0 turnovers on 10-of-13 shooting and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line, securing a triple-double while controlling the paint on both ends.

It wasn’t just scoring; Queen impacted the game everywhere. His passing triggered ball movement, his physicality on the boards shifted momentum, and his confidence grew with every touch.

Pelicans teammate Trey Murphy III, who added 32 points of his own, was grinning postgame. “We knew he had that in him,” Murphy said. “But tonight? That was something different.”

Herbert Jones, anchoring the defensive side with 17 points, 4 steals, and strong on-ball pressure, called Queen’s performance “beyond his age, just poised basketball.”

The Spurs had no answer. Harrison Barnes battled, San Antonio pushed the game late in the final quarter, and the final possession nearly swung their way, but the Pelicans held.

As New Orleans inches deeper into the season, hunting playoff position, Queen’s rise may be the missing piece. He’s not just fitting in, he’s already rewriting record books.

Is this how he plays now? The league may need to prepare for a new problem in the Western Conference.

Because tonight, Derik Queen didn’t just announce himself; he made history doing it.