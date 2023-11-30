Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. has re-aggravated his recent rib injury and is set to miss the next four-to-six-weeks.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been hit harder by injuries than any other team in the NBA over the years. All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have both missed a handful of games this season, as have CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, and Larry Nance Jr., who recently returned from a rib injury.

After missing four games due to a right rib fracture, Nance is expected to miss approximately four-to-six weeks after re-aggravating his recent injury, the team announced on Thursday evening. Nance recently sat out of the Pelicans' game on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers due to said injury.

Known for his defensive and rebounding abilities, Nance has had trouble remaining on the court for New Orleans. Nance missed a total of 17 games last season and entered the preseason dealing with ongoing knee problems. Now, Nance ends up back on the team's injury report after playing in four consecutive games.

Since joining the Pelicans during the 2021-22 season, Nance has averaged 6.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game over the course of 88 total games. New Orleans has a very deep roster on paper, but injuries have slowed down their progression to becoming one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

The good news for the Pelicans is that while Nance is out, forward Trey Murphy III is returning to the lineup on Friday after undergoing knee surgery for a partially torn meniscus in his left knee before the season began.

Nance is unlikely to return to the court for the Pelicans in the month of December.