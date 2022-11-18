Published November 18, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans got Zion Williamson back in the lineup this season after he missed all of the 2021-22 season with a foot injury. He hasn’t quite been able to stay on the court this season either and he’s officially listed as questionable for the Pelicans game against the Boston Celtics on Friday as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will be listed as questionable once again for tomorrow's game vs Boston — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) November 17, 2022

Zion Williamson’s latest injury stems from rolling his ankle in the Pelicans game against the Houston Rockets last Saturday. He was able to finish out the game but was placed on the injured list afterwards and was officially diagnosed with a right foot contusion. It’s the same foot that resulted in him to missing all of last season but it’s not considered to be as serious.

Although Williamson has missed the last two games for the Pelicans and will possibly miss a third consecutive game on Friday. Earlier this season, he sat out two straight games after injuring his back against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 23. He has suited up in 11 games though and through those games he’s averaged 23.5 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range in just over 32 minutes of play.

Williamson has long been known for his highlight reel dunks and after he returned from the back injury, he appeared to cast off any doubt that he was anything less than fully healthy. The Pelicans are currently 9-6 and they sit in fifth place in the Western Conference Standings.