The New Orleans Pelicans have had themselves an eventful offseason, and yet here they are, with August on its way, still yet to address their pressing need at the center position after letting Jonas Valanciunas walk in free agency and sending Larry Nance Jr. away in the Dejounte Murray trade. But are the Pelicans simply ahead of the curve, penciling Zion Williamson in for more reps at the five?

Williamson played more small-ball five than ever during the 2023-24 season, but Kendrick Perkins believes that he could become an even more impactful player at the position next season. In fact, Perkins sees Draymond Green potential from the Pelicans star on the defensive end of the floor, which is lofty praise.

“I actually like Zion at the five position. I think it helps the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion needs space to operate. If you're asking me: Can Zion [Williamson] be a Draymond Green defensively? I believe he can. Can Zion be a top five shot blocker in the [NBA] with that athleticism? I believe that he can,” Perkins said on ESPN's NBA Today. “I actually like it with Zion playing the five. I believe they can go to the Western Conference Finals.”

Draymond Green, of course, is a generational defender. Zion Williamson may have all the athletic gifts in the world, but playing a Green-like role on the defensive end requires transcendent instincts, positioning, and an unteachable understanding of the game. That will be a tough ask from the Pelicans star.

But for the Pelicans to flourish next season, Williamson may have to do his best Green defensive impression. New Orleans may find it necessary to succeed in the loaded Western Conference, especially when their center rotation comprises of unproven Yves Missi, backup Daniel Theis, and inexperienced Trey Jemison.

Can Zion Williamson become a DPOY-level player for the Pelicans?

Asking Zion Williamson to approximate Draymond Green's impact on defense means asking for the Pelicans star to be a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber player. That may be too tall of an ask for Williamson.

This is not to say that Williamson is incapable of becoming an all-world defender. But the scoring burden he shoulders on a nightly basis means that he may not have the energy to be a defensive swiss-army knife in the mold of Green. That is the major difference between the two. Green is not being asked by the Golden State Warriors to go and score 25+ a night like the Pelicans do of Williamson.

The most likely outcome still is for the Pelicans to trade for a center, especially when they could run into the likes of Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama, as well as the two-headed center monster in Dallas.