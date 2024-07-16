Forward Brandon Ingram is in the final year of his deal, and the New Orleans Pelicans, instead of losing him for nothing, look to be doing whatever they can to shop the former All-Star in the trade market. Ingram may be a talented player, but the Pelicans seem to have no intention of paying him what he's demanding — a contract worth $210 million over four years.

That belief is reiterated by Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

“The Pelicans, league sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports, have not presented Brandon Ingram with an offer near his full maximum contract, and there does not appear to be a true option for Ingram to find that figure around the league now that Sacramento landed DeRozan.”

The Pelicans haven't found a team that's willing to cave in to Brandon Ingram's contract demands. As a result, even Ingram's camp is being proactive in helping find a new home for the 26-year-old forward, with his representation reportedly searching for a team that's looking to sign him to a huge contract extension to facilitate a trade with New Orleans.

In the financial landscape of today's NBA, it might not be possible to find a team that will be willing to pay Ingram upwards of $50 million per year, especially after the brutal way last season ended for him. He needed to step up in the aftermath of Zion Williamson's first-round injury, and he instead collapsed down the stretch.

It's not exactly clear how much this increased involvement from Ingram's camp would influence a potential trade. But it is increasingly clear that Ingram will not receive a max deal, even if he is dealt.

Where can the Pelicans trade Brandon Ingram?

The Pelicans have assembled one of the deepest cores in the association. Dejounte Murray might not be the All-Star player he once was, but perhaps in a smaller role in New Orleans, he could go back to being his best two-way self. Williamson and CJ McCollum are still around, and the team has top-tier role players such as Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado ready to provide support.

But the Pelicans remain as ripe for a trade as any team there is in the NBA.

There is still a possibility that the Pelicans go the blockbuster route and try to acquire their long-term starting center in exchange for Ingram. The Cleveland Cavaliers still loom as one of the more logical trade destinations for the 27-year-old forward, but there are a few roadblocks in the Cavs’ potential pursuit of the one-time All-Star.

The Cavs would need to trade away Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert to acquire Ingram just to make salaries match. Will they be willing to do that? In addition, Cleveland will exceed the second tax apron if they re-sign Ingram to his desired contract. Would Cavs ownership be willing to swallow dishing out that kind of money for a core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Ingram, and Evan Mobley?

Brett Siegel, NBA insider for ClutchPoints, has also brought up the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, and Utah Jazz as a few other teams that could be in the running for Ingram.