The New Orleans Pelicans have seen their season derailed due to injuries, and it doesn’t look like their unfortunate luck will let up anytime soon. The Pelicans battled against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday only to fall short, 132-129, in overtime. But that wasn’t all they lost. Before the game was over, the Pelicans lost Trey Murphy III due to injury and he did not return to the game, the team announced.

Trey Murphy suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the third quarter while going up for a rebound during the Pelicans loss to the Nuggets. Murphy had already battled a hamstring injury earlier this season and had since made his return to the lineup.

Prior to exiting the game, Murphy had 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 21 minutes. He was shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 3-of-7 from the three-point line. If Murphy is forced to miss extended time, that will be a huge blow for a team that can’t catch a break injury-wise.

While the Pelicans have started to get more of their injured players back in the lineup, including Jordan Hawkins, they are still without their top players in Zion Williams (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) due to injury. Ingram had been playing, but suffered the ankle injury back on Dec. 7. The Pelicans have also been without backup point guard Jose Alvarado due to injury.

Murphy is a player who was expected to take a big leap this season. He is one of the more promising young players on the Pelicans’ roster.

The former Rice and Virginia standout had appeared in 16 games coming into Sunday at a little over 34 minutes per game. He was averaging a career-high 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 34.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.