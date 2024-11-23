The injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans needed some good news going into Thanksgiving. Brandon Ingram is busted up but Willie Green must be happy to hear Trey Murphy III is finding the ‘flow of things' easier after another rehab stint. Having Murphy III and Jordan Hawkins firing on all cylinders when Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (abductor) return will be crucial to making a comeback in the Western Conference playoff race.

Murphy III talked about the one big difference between two injury-related experiences over the past few seasons.

“Oh very different. One required surgery, one is just muscle,” Murphy III stated. “Last year, getting back into the flow of things was a lot tougher. Like, last year I kind of reset from zero. I could not really walk. This time it wasn’t like that so you know getting back into the flow of things was a little bit easier.”

The best part of being fully healthy is being able to dial in on the basketball details instead of doing rote drills. Murphy III sharpshooting needs live-action repetitions to remain lethal, and that is now the biggest priority moving forward with the Pelicans.

“I mean biggest thing is just shooting the ball,” Murphy III shared. “I’ll focus on things I’ve been working on. Focus on things that I’ve been self-correcting with my jump shot. I missed a few easy looks the games before (losing to the Warriors). I've been looking at what I was doing mechanically and there are a few things I tried to correct. I'm trying to focus on that.”

As a team, the Pelicans are still fighting for Willie Green and Murphy III expects that to continue as Christmas Day approaches. The return of Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Dejounte Murray will be a huge boost, but the rest of the patchwork Pelicans roster has work to do until then.

“I mean it always helps getting back guys that can really contribute to winning at a time where we really need wins,” Murphy III admitted. “So we’re gonna figure it out; fight and claw like we normally do…The biggest thing I can do is just play my game. I know I can play with anybody, whoever steps on the court. I can play my game and be effective in helping to win games. So whatever I need to do I’ll focus on that. Whoever is on the court, I'm going to help. I’ll be a good teammate and help motivate them to win.”