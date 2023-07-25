The New Orleans Pelicans have released their 2023-24 NBA Statement Edition jerseys on social media, and the reactions of Pelicans fans to the jerseys Zion Williamson and company will be wearing next season were mixed at best.

These newly-designed jerseys feature “a different neckline, new styled numbers and replaces ‘Pelicans’ with ‘Crescent City’ to align with our Crescent City Basketball identity,” according to the Pelicans website.

“The Pelicans re-designed Statement Edition uniforms bring a vintage feel that represents our young franchise and gives a unique take on the red uniform that continues to complement our navy and white uniforms,” said Pelicans Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Ben Hales. “The Pelicans 2023-24 Statement Edition uniform honors our home, the Crescent City.”

Some New Orleans fans loved the Statement Edition jerseys, especially with the “Crescent City” branding and the “clean” design.

 

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

However, other Prelicans fans weren’t so fond of the new unis. Several fans on social media compared the jerseys to G League uniforms, while others thought the design was too boring for a “fun, vibrant city” like New Orleans.

Then there was the contingent who don’t hate them as much as others and give the franchise an A for effort, but also believe that the Pelicans Statement Edition jerseys miss the mark a bit with the design.

NBA Statement Edition jerseys, which are created and produced by the Jordan Brand, are one of five categories of NBA jerseys each team will wear next season. The other four jersey types, all produced by Nike, are Association (home), Icon (away), Classic (throwback), and City Edition (alternate).