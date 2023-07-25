The New Orleans Pelicans have released their 2023-24 NBA Statement Edition jerseys on social media, and the reactions of Pelicans fans to the jerseys Zion Williamson and company will be wearing next season were mixed at best.

These newly-designed jerseys feature “a different neckline, new styled numbers and replaces ‘Pelicans’ with ‘Crescent City’ to align with our Crescent City Basketball identity,” according to the Pelicans website.

Pelicans announce Statement Edition uniforms 👀 Read about it: https://t.co/SsVwPMNiak pic.twitter.com/1tX5ZHidCl — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 25, 2023

“The Pelicans re-designed Statement Edition uniforms bring a vintage feel that represents our young franchise and gives a unique take on the red uniform that continues to complement our navy and white uniforms,” said Pelicans Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Ben Hales. “The Pelicans 2023-24 Statement Edition uniform honors our home, the Crescent City.”

Some New Orleans fans loved the Statement Edition jerseys, especially with the “Crescent City” branding and the “clean” design.

THATS FREAKING BEAUTIFUL. I’ve been begging for “Crescent City” branding for years. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/RITVjFGXIl — Chance Hester (@CoachHester27) July 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, other Prelicans fans weren’t so fond of the new unis. Several fans on social media compared the jerseys to G League uniforms, while others thought the design was too boring for a “fun, vibrant city” like New Orleans.

New Orleans is such a vibrant and fun city, I don’t understand why they can’t make a good jersey to match that. https://t.co/CdmdcqS3fY — Logan (@logancgreig) July 25, 2023

I just need to know who is giving approval on these jersey designs for the Pelicans….. Miss after miss. I know so many people BEGGING for them to create an awesome jersey so we can buy them. I just dont understand!!!!!!!! https://t.co/kH5U3pM7EU — Tejeda (@btejeda1) July 25, 2023

GLeague uniforms but ok https://t.co/miP9QpumBS — D. Lee (@TrellzLee) July 25, 2023

Then there was the contingent who don’t hate them as much as others and give the franchise an A for effort, but also believe that the Pelicans Statement Edition jerseys miss the mark a bit with the design.

I think everyone is just happy for no more Mardi Gras Themes but this is still underwhelming. Props for trying something different though. https://t.co/CJjGFLBu1f — Johnathan Bulot (@JohnathanBulot) July 25, 2023

NBA Statement Edition jerseys, which are created and produced by the Jordan Brand, are one of five categories of NBA jerseys each team will wear next season. The other four jersey types, all produced by Nike, are Association (home), Icon (away), Classic (throwback), and City Edition (alternate).