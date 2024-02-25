It was a brutal Friday for the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only did the Pelicans lose CJ McCollum during the game due to an ankle injury, but they will likely have several key players suspended in the coming days due to their role in the altercation with the Miami Heat. The Pelicans could be dealing with an incredibly short-handed roster for their game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. They will for sure be without McCollum who has been ruled out as per Christian Clark of NOLA.com
CJ McCollum first suffered the injury during the first half of the Pelicans game against the Heat. While he tried to play through it, he ended up leaving the game and ultimately being ruled out. It's a major blow for the team as they await the NBA's potential suspension rulings.
The Pelicans had been playing good basketball prior to the All-Star break and are fighting for a top six seed in the Western Conference. McCollum has been a a key part of their success.
This season, he's suited up in 43 games at a little over 31 minutes per game. He had been averaging 18.8 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 79.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.|
The Pelicans are 34-23 and in fifth place in the West standings. A top six finish would ensure they avoid the play-in. They are only a single game ahead of the seventh seed Sacramento Kings.