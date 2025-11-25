As the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate promises yet another classic NFC North showdown, all eyes turn to Detroit as the surging Lions host the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay arrives on the heels of uneven performances, desperately seeking a statement win to revive their playoff hopes. But the Packers’ season-long Achilles heel could be precisely what gives the Lions their clearest path to victory.

Green Bay’s Run Defense is the Weak Link

The most glaring and persistent weakness for these Packers is their porous run defense. Green Bay ranks near the bottom of the league in yards allowed per carry, often getting gashed between the tackles and struggling particularly against powerful rushing attacks. This vulnerability hasn’t been limited to one bad game or a handful of big plays—it is structural, plaguing them week after week with both missed tackles and lost battles at the line.

The root cause lies in the Packers’ defensive interior. Kenny Clark remains a disruptive force, but he’s often isolated without enough help from rotating defensive linemen and inside linebackers. This season, the Packers’ inability to shed blocks and maintain gap discipline has allowed opposing backs to routinely reach the second level. Second-year linebacker Quay Walker, while athletic, has struggled at times with positioning and run fits. Green Bay’s safety rotation, often forced to play up to stop the bleeding, has led to further exposure in the secondary.

On paper, Detroit possesses the ideal personnel to capitalize. Anchored by a strong offensive line featuring Pro Bowl-caliber tackles and guards, the Lions have routinely created running lanes for backs like David Montgomery and explosive rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit’s tendency to mix inside zone, power runs, and creative blocking schemes puts pressure on a defense that’s already stretched thin. With Montgomery’s bruising style and Gibbs’ one-cut speed, the Lions can force Green Bay out of its comfort zone and dictate the tempo from the first quarter.

How Detroit Can Amplify the Impact

Article Continues Below

Detroit’s offensive philosophy under coordinator Ben Johnson is tailored to exploit defenses just like Green Bay’s. The Lions rarely rely on a single scheme, instead using motion and mixed personnel to keep teams guessing. Their run-first approach isn’t just about grinding out yardage—it’s about setting up Jared Goff for easy throws off play-action, where he’s ranked among the league’s best this season.

When the Lions are able to run the ball effectively, it does more than just move the chains. It shortens the field, establishes momentum, and puts the Packers’ pass rushers—including Rashan Gary and Preston Smith—behind the play rather than dictating it. Green Bay’s defense often wilts in high-leverage situations, especially after sustained drives where their interior defenders are fatigued. By keeping third downs manageable and play-action in heavy rotation, Detroit limits the opportunity for defensive coordinator Joe Barry to dial up creative pressure against Goff.

The ramifications stretch beyond mere yardage totals. Green Bay’s run defense issues have forced head coach Matt LaFleur to lean on his offense even in unfavorable game scripts. Playing from behind against a rested Lions defense is a tall order for Jordan Love, especially given Detroit’s ability to pressure him and force mistakes when the Packers become one-dimensional. If the Packers offense is forced into an up-tempo, pass-heavy approach, it runs the risk of quick three-and-outs and turning field position in Detroit’s favor—potentially snowballing the game.

The Green Bay Packers possess talent on both sides of the ball, but their inability to stop the run remains catastrophic against teams with proven ground games. For a Detroit squad eager to showcase its physicality and control the home atmosphere, exploiting this defensive flaw is more than just a smart strategy—it’s a potential ticket to dominance on national television.

Expect Dan Campbell to pound the rock early and often, mixing direct runs with jet sweeps and motion to keep Green Bay off balance. If the Lions consistently win on first down, the Packers’ defense will be playing catch-up all afternoon. With the division title in reach, Detroit’s ability to exploit this fatal flaw may define not only the outcome of Thanksgiving—but the trajectory of the NFC North race into December.