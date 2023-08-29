Four-time NBA champion John Salley has chimed in on the injury woes of New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson.

Salley discussed Willamson's injury-plagued NBA career with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on Monday. Salley, a product of Georgia Tech basketball, said he liked Williamson played in the ACC. However, the former Detroit Pistons star said in jest he didn't like Williamson playing for Duke basketball.

Salley then weighed in on the Pelicans star's injury issues.

“Well…when you become a professional athlete, EVERYTHING becomes a part of that profession: your intake of food, your workout regimen, your hangout regimen, your mentality of study…When you're an NBA player, the only thing that you should do is is think about advancing as being an NBA player,” Salley said.

“It wasn't Zion's fault with the weight gain. The reason why he was going to get hurt was because we play 15 games a month in the NBA. They play 30 games a year in college. So in two months he played a college career/season and he's played against heavier opponents. The flights are different, the environment is different,” he added.

Salley also chimed in on the importance of nutrition in the NBA. He compared NBA players to a Formula One car – you only consume high-quality food if you want to excel in the pros. Otherwise, you can eat all the junk food to your heart's content.

The 23-year-old Williamson has played in just 114 career NBA games since the Pelicans made him the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. Fans showed concern over his disturbing IG post that featured the Notorious B.I.G.'s “Suicidal Thoughts” last month.

Williamson has endured plenty of criticism for his injury and weight issues. However, his former teammate Jared Harper defended him two weeks ago. Harper called him a “good” and “genuine” person.

Here's hoping Zion Williamson sorts out his on- and off-court issues soon.