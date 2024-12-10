The NBA's player acquisition markets are constantly shifting around new CBA parameters, the supply of talent, and the demand from contenders to add another All-Star piece. Only game-changing, globally marketable stars are truly worth a full max-level deal. That principle is why the market has settled on New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram. Though eligible, Ingram is facing long odds when it comes to inking a contract extension on par with Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant.

Shams Charania (ESPN) reports Ingram's new agents are still asking about a full five-year, $50 million-a-season type of contract structure. One league source laughed at that initial asking price when talking with ClutchPoints recently. Front offices are being cautious given the new CBA team building blueprints after all.

“If Ja Morant is making $36 million, BI can't be getting $50 (million),” the source stated. “That's ANT money.”

Left implied: Ingram is not on the same All-NBA level as Morant or Edwards and the next contract will make that clear. A four-year, $135 million deal might look insulting but there is no new injection of money coming this summer. Only two or three teams will have cap space and those front offices are clearing the books for rebuilds. Ingram reportedly wants to find a competitive situation at the next stop.

Ingram will need to compromise in a big way. Ja Morant's five-year, $197 million deal ends at his age-28 season with a $44.8 million cap hit. The Memphis Grizzlies are getting a bargain with this season's $36.7 million price. Comparatively, Anthony Edwards will make $55 million as a 27-year-old before hitting unrestricted free agency. He is 21st on the AAV charts this season, tied with Tyrese Haliburton. Morant is 42nd, tied with Zion Williamson.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($35.8 million AAV) is 50th; Aaron Gordon ($34.5 million) 55th. De'Aaron Fox and Donovan Mitchell are tied for 58th but round out the top 60 at $32 million. A healthy 27-year-old Ingram might have gotten that this summer by showing a little flexibility in negotiations but the market is cratering before Christmas Day.

Pelicans, Brandon Ingram's short-term options

A short-term two-year deal worth $70 million with a third-year option keeps Ingram near his current wages while waiting out the market. Wanting north of $200 million over four years had teams like the Utah Jazz walking away from Ingram negotiations this summer. The Jazz will always have difficulty drawing in free agents but still balked at BI's demands. Utah is a lottery team worried about Ingram's questionable clutch shooting, an affinity for long two-pointers over threes, and injury history.

That performance against Lu Dort in the Pelicans' last postseason appearance still lingers, and leaves most contenders weary. Sure, Ingram was averaging 22.2 points on 46.5% from the floor (37.4%3PA), 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in 18 starts. However, the Pelicans' ‘heart and soul' will now be on the sidelines indefinitely with a high ankle sprain.

All things considered, it's hard to see Brandon Ingram getting a pay raise much less $50 million per season any time soon. Finding the 27-year-old former All-Star reserve a new home has been hard enough. That is why the Pelicans might have to stand pat until this summer and Ingram might have to settle for 60% of the current asking price. Not many in the gym seem to see a reason to pay more in this market.