The New Orleans Pelicans provided key injury updates regarding Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray following their recent win over the Chicago Bulls.

Trey Murphy III, who suffered a hamstring strain on October 2, has made notable strides in his recovery. In a statement, the Pelicans announced that Murphy “has progressed well through the first phase of rehabilitation” and has now been cleared to begin the return-to-play conditioning phase. The team plans to provide further updates on his progress in approximately two weeks as he continues his rehabilitation.

Murphy’s eventual return is expected to be a major lift for the Pelicans. The 24-year-old forward played an important role for New Orleans last season, averaging 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc over 57 games. His ability to contribute as both a scorer and defender will be crucial for the Pelicans, especially as they navigate a few early season absences, including Zion Williamson, who missed the season opener due to illness. However, Williamson’s absence is expected to be short-term.

Pelicans provide injury updates for Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray

The Pelicans also confirmed that Dejounte Murray, who fractured his left hand during the fourth quarter of the game, will be sidelined indefinitely. Murray was instrumental before his injury, nearly securing a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Despite his exit, the Pelicans managed to finish strong, securing a 123-111 win behind Brandon Ingram’s impressive 33 points and seven rebounds.

Looking ahead, the New Orleans Pelicans will continue to monitor the status of both Murphy and Murray as they move forward in the early stages of the season. They are hoping for a timely return from both players as they prepare to hit the road for a Friday matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. With tough competition in the Western Conference, the team will rely on their depth and star power to maintain their momentum.