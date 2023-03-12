The Portland Trail Blazers are one of several teams in the midst of a tightening race in the Western Conference for one of the play-in spots. At this point in the season in particular, every game matters. Teams need to be as healthy as can be especially when it comes to their stars. For the Blazers, they’re hoping Damian Lillard is able to go on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard appeared on the Blazers injury report as probable with right calf tightness.

@trailblazers @ NOP: OUT

Badji (L Knee Surgery Recovery)

Butler Jr. (G League Two-Way)

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain) QUESTIONABLE

Arcidiacono (Lower Back Pain) PROBABLE

Lillard (R Calf Tightness)

Damian Lillard has been having a phenomenal season. His heroics have helped single-handedly win games for the Blazers. He etched his name in the league history books with a career-high 71 point performance last month. This season Lillard has been averaging a career-high 32.1 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists with shooting splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Lillard was named to his seventh NBA All-Star selection and he has spent his entire career with the Blazers so far after being drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 draft. Lillard’s sudden appearance on the Blazers injury report is sure to cause a little concern for the fans.

The Blazers are currently 31-36 in the Western Conference standings. They are in 13th place and one and half games behind the No. 10 seeded New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in spot. Sunday’s game is a huge one with playoff implications and if Lillard is unable to play that could be a catastrophic blow to the Blazers.