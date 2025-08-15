The Florida football program ended the 2024 season on a hot streak. Once veteran starting quarterback Graham Mertz was lost for the season, head coach Billy Napier turned to stud freshman DJ Lagway to take over the role. Lagway ran with it, and proved that this program is now his to lead.

Lagway is just the brightest star on a team of young, hungry players that also has a healthy mixture of veteran talent. As Napier prepares to lead the Florida football team for the fourth season, it's clear that expectations have been raised. These higher expectations have now manifested in the first AP poll of the season, where the Gators have been ranked 15th according to the pollsters.

Based on their four-game winning streak to close out the season, it's not too surprising to see the Florida football program this high on the preseason poll. Lagway will likely continue to improve the more he plays, augmenting his already considerable physical talents and high football IQ with more experience, especially in SEC play. Both sides of the ball have been infused with fresh talent from both the high school ranks and the transfer portal. So, why will the Gators end up lower than their current ranking of 15th? For one major reason: this young core still needs more experience in order to reach their full potential.

Will Florida football continue to improve in year four under Billy Napier?

After that, road trips to Death Valley (to take on LSU) and Coral Gables (to play old rival Miami) will show if the Florida football program is deserving of that number 15 ranking. While the Gators will have a bye week before hosting top ranked Texas, the matchup is followed by a trip to Texas A&M. Playing at three of the SEC's toughest environments (at LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss in Oxford) will likely cause at least one loss for the Gators. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see them lose at two of those destinations.

Let's say losses at LSU and Texas A&M occur. The Texas game will likely result in a defeat as well. While the Georgia Bulldogs are in a bit of a transition, they are still deeper talent wise than the Florida football team. So, that's likely four losses on the season. The rest of the Gators' schedule, including the road trip to Oxford and at Miami, are winnable games.

In fact, wins over Ole Miss, Miami and over Tennessee at home would likely lock in a Top 25 finish for the Florida football program. Even though they won't remain at number 15, the Gators will likely end the season with an 8-4 record and a ranking in the late teens to early 20s. If Lagway shows that he can handle the rigors of Florida football's schedule, then 2026 will be even brighter in the Swamp.