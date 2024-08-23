The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving Matt Ryan, one of the Pelicans' most efficient 3-point shooters, according to Stadium and The Athletic's Sham Charania. The unexpected move will open a roster spot for New Orleans' new signee while keeping the 15th and final roster spot open.

“Sources: The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving wing shooter Matt Ryan. Ryan averaged 5.4 points and shot 45.1 percent from 3-point range in 13 minutes a night over 28 games for Pelicans last season,” Charania posted on X, formerly Twitter. He added, “Ryan averaged nine points and 50 percent 3-point shooting for the opening month of last season in New Orleans. With his release, the Pelicans cleared roster spot for Javonte Green and leave 15th slot open.”

Matt Ryan's outside touch eventually came down to earth in 2023-24, settling at 45.1% on the season on 3.3 attempts behind the arc, per game. From his 2.2 attempts for 38.8% shooting from behind the arc, 2023-24 was a significant uptick in attempts for Ryan as he sharpened his efficiency in the best shooting campaign of his four-year career.

With the type of growth he's made this far into his NBA career, Ryan won't be a free agent for long, as 3-point shooting at a 45% and above clip is hard to come by.

On Tuesday, Javonte Green signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Pelicans. He averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in 25.6 minutes in nine games for the Chicago Bulls last season.

Are the Pelicans shopping Brandon Ingram for a blockbuster move?

After trading for Dejounte Murray to join Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans are projected to pay about $2.5 million in luxury taxes this season. For this reason and, that Ingram is entering the final year of his five-year, $158.2 million deal, many speculate New Orleans could be shopping Ingram around for a new home.

That new home could be Utah Jazz, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, who's plugged Ingram into a three-team blockbuster trade proposal with the Brooklyn Nets. Here's how it breaks down:

Jazz get:

Brandon Ingram (from Pelicans)

Day'Ron Sharpe (from Nets)

Pelicans get:

Cameron Johnson (via Nets)

Walker Kessler (via Jazz)

$13.5 million trade exception (Ingram)

Nets get:

John Collins (via Jazz)

Brice Sensabaugh (via Jazz)

2025 first-round pick

In addition to salary restraints, to which Ingram could command close to max money next summer, Pincus says this deal would address the Pelicans' lack of rim protection. Adding a young center in Kessler, who's making $7.9 million over the next two seasons, to replace Jonas Valanciunas and supplementing a 13.5 million trade exception to help the franchise's payroll flexibility soon.