By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There were few prospects as hyped up as Zion Williamson was when he entered the league in 2019. Possessing an unreal blend of athleticism, size, strength, and deft scoring touch, Williamson was touted as a franchise-altering talent. However, the first three seasons of Williamson’s career haven’t been the smoothest. He missed a ton of time due to a plethora of injury problems, and he even missed the entirety of last season.

Nonetheless, it seems as if Zion Williamson is putting it all together in his fourth season as a pro. Williamson had his way with the San Antonio Spurs all Friday night long. The 22-year old power forward dropped 30 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists on an incredible 9-14 shooting from the field and 12-13 from the foul line, his entire arsenal in full display. And he may have room to get better yet.

After the game, head coach Willie Green talked up his franchise cornerstone, saying that Williamson is just beginning to tap into his considerable basketball talent.

“He’s just scratching the surface. He’s gonna continue to get better. He’s seen different coverages on the floor when he has the ball in his hands. He’s just making plays for us, over and over again,” Green told reporters, per the official Pelicans Twitter account.

It’s frightening to think about just how much better Zion Williamson can be. He is already one of the best finishers in the paint in the entire league. Moreover, his playmaking stats have improved, especially with Brandon Ingram out over the past few games. However, with Williamson playing this well already, it makes sense that he still has tons of room to grow the further he moves away from his long injury layoff.

“It’s just good to see him [play this well, especially] when you look at the timeline of coming from an injury, knocking some rust off early in the season and now, he’s starting to find his rhythm,” Green added.

Zion Williamson will look to keep this hot streak going as the Pelicans take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.