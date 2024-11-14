The New Orleans Pelicans are not making excuses while navigating a challenging season marked by a seven-game losing streak and mounting pressure from all directions. Amidst this turmoil, one player has remained a beacon of hope and resilience: Brandon Ingram. Despite the team's struggles, Ingram has consistently delivered solid performances, including posting 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in a 106-88 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ingram's ability to maintain his performance under pressure has not gone unnoticed over the past few injury-riddled seasons in New Orleans. Still, Willie Green was asked in Oklahoma City about the pending free agent's attitude and the communication within the organization amid this seven-game losing streak.

“We just talk about when you go through adversity like we’re going through, it’s building you for something greater,” Green said. “That’s the focus. Let’s be consistent in our approach every day. Let’s continue to step on the floor with joy and work at it. Obviously, we’re gonna feel the losses, the whole team. These guys care, they compete. Our whole staff, that’s a part of the game. The next day we’re all making a commitment to come in and continue to attack the day.”

Ingram's commitment is not in question after playing 35 minutes in the road defeat to the Western Conference-leading Thunder. The former NBA All-Star has been the only constant contributor with the Pelicans this season and Green expressed his appreciation after the loss.

“It is a part of what (Ingram) has to go through. He has been fantastic as we go through this as a team,” Green noted. “He understands what we’re facing night and night out. He will see double-teams and triple-teams at times. (Opponents) will blitz him in pick and rolls.”

Being the only threat opponents worry about can lead to tough nights littered with turnovers. Ingram gave away eight possessions against the Thunder but was keeping his head high afterward.

“(Ingram) is handling it decent. Tonight wasn’t his best night but we all understand the scenario that he is in,” Green noted. “We just have got to continue to push through it.”

Brandon Ingram needs help from Pelicans

The Pelicans' decision-makers must be patient through these difficult times. However, Ingram's ability to handle pressure and continue performing at a high level will be paramount for the franchise. Thankfully, Green's message touting resilience and determination is a reminder that despite the setbacks, there is always a path forward. New Orleans has survived more than a few slow starts and still qualified for the postseason after all.

It's all on Ingram's shoulders right now though. He has logged over 100 more on-court minutes than anyone else on the team. Ingram is at 396 minutes played followed by Jose Alvarado (281). Ingram (270) also has more than double the total points of Zion Williamson (136).

Ingram is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in his last seven games. Trey Murphy III talked about what the team can do to help Ingram avoid some of the roadblocks opponents are putting in his way.

“It's tough but it's on all of us not just (Ingram),” Murphy III admitted. “We've got to come to the ball and get open for him. We need lanes to be available because that's just what teams are going to do to him. He is such a dynamic player that they are going to blitz him. Try to trap him and do different things in order to try and stop his rhythm because he is such a gifted offensive player.”