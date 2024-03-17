The New Orleans Pelicans have made regular-season progress every year that Willie Green has been in charge. The coaching staff has seen some turnover, but Green's consistent message and steady resolve have been credited for leading the locker room through some very challenging situations. Green has dealt with injury-plagued seasons and slow starts yet still found a way into the postseason in some capacity. That's just one reason why Green does not want any more regular-season credit.
The Pelicans heard Green's stern message after the NBA All-Star break loud and clear. Green's Pelicans have also historically gotten better as the season progresses. That trend is holding true. They are 15-5 over the past 20 games and on track for a 50-win season. It would be one of the best professional basketball campaigns by a team based in the Big Easy, but Green wants none of the credit. The third-year head coach would rather spread around those compliments to the players and staff. The 42-year-old's focus is on preparing for a playoff run that goes past the first round.
“I don't even want the credit. The credit goes to our amazing staff and our players. I'm grateful to be in this position. We're just going to continue to try to win as many games as we can and see where the chips fall. We love this group. They make it easy to come in every day. They compete. Their togetherness is off the charts. We just want to maximize our potential.”
However, Green has taken moments to reflect on the progress made by the coaching staff.
“It is a tremendous blessing to be in the position that we are in right now. I'm grateful for the opportunity from Mrs. (Gayle) Benson, (EVP David Griffin), and our management staff to coach this team. To see us continue to improve year in and year out, this season is not finished obviously and we got more to do, but when you've got that level of buy-in. I just give credit to God, I'm grateful.”
Willie Green's Pelicans making steady progress
The Pelicans notched 36 wins in Green's rookie season, winning two NBA Play-In elimination matchups before falling to the Phoenix Suns in six games. New Orleans hit 41 wins on March 16 and is guaranteed a winning season for the second year in a row. It took until April 5, 2023, an overtime win in the third-to-last game, to reach 41 wins in the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans then lost a win-or-go home NBA Play-In Tournament game, failing to properly inbound the ball in the waning moments against the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder.
Thankfully, though not the team's initial first choice, Green's trust in the Pelicans is starting to pay off for everyone. The Detroit Mercy alum at least deserves credit for seeing the vision and sticking it out during tough times. More respected coaches have checked out earlier on rebuild teams. Some even used to work in New Orleans.
Green is in line for a new contract soon. His rotations were a work in progress earlier this season, but his job security was never in doubt. The only question is for how much, and how long, will Green be extended. Both of those numbers will factor in the coming NBA Playoffs more heavily than any regular-season record. The Pelicans have too much potential, when healthy, for there to be any other standard for a head coach.
Fortunately, the humble former NBA journeyman at the helm appreciates coaching a team with high expectations.