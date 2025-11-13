With the 2025-26 NBA season just about one month in, the one coach seemingly on the hot seat according to rumors is New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green. The Pelicans have gotten off to a poor start to the season and rumors have continued to swirl that Green’s firing could be imminent.

The latest part of the drama that hinted at a possible change at the helm seemingly came from Green himself. It is customary for NBA teams to announce the head coach during pregame introductions, and for the last few Pelicans’ home games, Willie Green has not been mentioned during the intros. When asked about the change, Green denied having any involvement.

“My focus is just on the game, whatever it takes for us to go out and be our best,” Green said. “Whether they announce me or not, I’m fine with whatever the decision was.”

The Pelicans started out the season at 0-6 before picking up their first win against the Charlotte Hornets last week. They had a brief, two-game win streak before dropping two more games. To add to the Pelicans’ misery, Zion Williamson is currently sidelined due to injury, as is Jordan Poole, the team’s major offseason acquisition.

Green is currently in his fifth season as head coach of the Pelicans, and he’s compiled an overall record of 148-180 in the four seasons prior to this. Coming into this year, Green had led the Pelicans to two playoff appearances in those four seasons, losing in the opening round both times.

Green initially got his shot in coaching after his retirement when he became an assistant with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. He remained on staff with the Warriors until 2019 when he joined the Phoenix Suns as an assistant. The Pelicans than hired him as head coach in 2021.