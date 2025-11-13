The New Orleans are in a tough spot early in the season. Not only are they last in the Western Conference, but they have a few injuries to some of their key players. Zion Williamson has missed the past five games because of a hamstring injury, and there is no timetable for when he will return, according to the latest update from the team.

“Pelicans say Zion Williamson continues to progress well through his hamstring rehab and has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities with contact. His return to play progression will be updated appropriately,” ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The fact that Williamson has been able to resume basketball activities is big, and it sounds like he could be close to returning. At the same time, the Pelicans may want to be cautious about how they bring him back, and it may be a slow ramp-up process. Williamson has a history of injuries, and hamstrings are hard to decipher, so the best approach is patience.

Article Continues Below

With Williamson sidelined, players such as Derik Queen have received more minutes, and the rookie is showing why the Pelicans decided to trade up for him in the draft. Unfortunately, his play has not resulted in wins, and rumors have come out about the future of Willie Green as the head coach.

He could be on a short leash, and after their loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Pelicans' next few opponents are the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Denver Nuggets.

It's a tough road, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Pelicans made a decision on Green through that stretch. The hope is that Williamson can return at some point and stop the bleeding, but not even one player can fix this.