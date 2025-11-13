The New Orleans Pelicans' injury woes continue to cast a long shadow over their early-season struggles. As has become almost routine, under-fire coach Willie Green offered updates on Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole before a November 12 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Unfortunately for fans looking for good news, Green's statements did little to suggest an imminent return by either player.

“Yeah, (Williamson) is progressing,” Green stated. “He had some contact (work) today, some one-on-one today, so he is continuously progressing through his rehab.”

This cautious approach indicates that a return in the next few days is unlikely, leaving the Pelicans to navigate their difficult schedule without their primary offensive engine. Unfortunately, Zion Williamson (hamstring) has now played less than half (5) of the team's 11 games so far. However, when healthy, Williamson has been productive, averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 31.4 minutes per game.

Article Continues Below

Those numbers underscore just how much the Pelicans need their cornerstone player on the floor as they search for answers during a difficult start to the season. While the mention of contact work suggests steps forward in his recovery, there's no clear timeline for when Williamson might suit up again, leaving fans and the coaching staff in a state of uncertainty. The situation is similarly cautious for Jordan Poole.

“Same thing, (Poole) is progressing,” replied Green. “Not ready yet, but we will continue to update.”

The Pelicans have won twice in ten tries going into a five-game homestand versus the Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Denver Nuggets. Finding wins among that handful of dates is going to be very difficult, with or without Williamson and Poole in the lineup.

As Green's staff continues to navigate these injury challenges, the focus remains on getting both players fully healthy rather than rushing them back prematurely. However, with each passing game, the hole the Pelicans are digging themselves grows deeper, making their eventual returns all the more critical to salvaging the season.