The Green Bay Packers have been surviving, if not thriving, recently in the 2025 NFL season, most recently picking up a win on the road vs the New York Giants. While it was far from a dominant performance, the Packers are still in the hunt to win the NFC North after the Detroit Lions dropped two straight games.

One lesser talked about element of the Packers' season so far has been the amount of injuries the team is dealing with, including to wide receiver Jayden Reed, who has been out of the lineup since the second game of the season.

However, recently, Reed took to X, formerly Twitter, with a cryptic post that had some thinking a return could be on the way sooner rather than later.

Fans in the comment section were excited, to say the least.

“Wisco sports are in shambles rn you would help out the offense so much lock in,” wrote one fan.

“PACKERS TO THE BOWL BRUHHHHH,” predicted another.

Jayden Reed has been out of the lineup since the Packers' Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, in which he suffered a broken collarbone and had to exit the game early.

At that time, the Packers were in the midst of a great start to the season, knocking off two 2024 playoff teams in the Lions and Commanders and seeming to be legitimate Super Bowl threats.

While they're still a likely NFC playoff teams, expectations for Green Bay have tapered off quite a bit since then, especially considering their puzzling losses to the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

Still, it seems that the Packers may be starting to get healthy at the right time as the season fully enters its second half, and getting Reed back would certainly help out in that department.

The Packers will next take the field on Sunday afternoon at home vs the Minnesota Vikings.