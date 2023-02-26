There’s about a month and half left until the NBA regular season concludes and the playoffs begin. Most of the Western Conference powers made key additions to their teams at the NBA trade deadline and now that the All-Star Break is in the rearview, everyone’s sights are set on the final stretch and gearing up for a postseason run. Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to build on last season’s run that saw them grab the eighth seed and push the Phoenix Suns to six games. Williamson did not play in that series as he was out the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury. He’s made his return to the court this season and he told SiriusXM NBA Radio that he hopes to see Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs.

“It would be a great playoff series, that’s all I can say,” Williamson said. “As a competitor, y’all want me to sit here and say I’m gonna lose? When I’m on that court, ain’t no friends. I just like to win, I love to win. If you want to be cool, we can be cool away from this. But when we’re on this rectangle, I’m going at you and I always believe in that.”

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant are childhood friends having played on the same AAU team together in South Carolina. The Grizzlies and Pelicans are two of the more electrifying teams in the league and would certainly be an intriguing matchup. Williamson and the Pelicans are currently the 1oth seed in the West while Morant and the Grizzlies are the second seed. The Pelicans would have to make the play-in and advance past that to see the Grizzlies.