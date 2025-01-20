Going into the latter half of a back-to-back series between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, the Pelicans announced a major injury update for Zion Williamson heading into Monday's contest.

“Two New Orleans frontcourt starters are being listed on Sunday’s official injury report as questionable to play Monday vs. Utah (7 p.m., GCSEN TV, WWL radio), both due to non-Covid illness. Yves Missi did not play Friday against the Jazz; Zion Williamson was added to today’s injury list,” the team released via statement on Sunday night.

Williamson played in Friday's game against the Jazz in his return from a hamstring injury to put up 24 points and 14 rebounds in a 136-123 victory at the Smoothie King Center. The performance was capped by a thunderous fourth-quarter dunk over Utah center Drew Eubanks which showcased the former Duke star's power and athleticism.

Williamson missed 27 games earlier this year with a hamstring injury before returning on Jan. 7 in a 104-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Three days later, the Pelicans suspended Williamson for one game after a multitude of rule-breaking concerns, including being late for a team flight. Veteran guard CJ McCollum said Williamson has been “taking strides in the right direction” since his public scolding earlier this month.

Despite his current illness, Williamson was able to attend a special event Sunday night for Pelican season ticket holders, giving an update on his hamstring and reassuring the fans that his goal is to remain in New Orleans.

“The hamstring was a major setback but I feel great now, playing the game I love,” Williamson said. “And I have to add this part: I love New Orleans. I don't know where that narrative comes from, this is home. I say it every year, I say the same thing every year, this is home for me.”

Pelicans showing signs of life in last 10 games

The Pelicans have struggled this season, compiling an 11-32 record, including a 7-26 mark without Williamson in the lineup. However, the team has started to find its rhythm in recent weeks, winning its last three games and six of the last 10.

New Orleans found its long-distance shooting Friday, hitting a season-high 22 three-pointers and finishing 44% from deep. McCollum continues to be a consistent leader for the team, averaging a steady 23 PPG since Christmas, including a 50-point explosion on Jan. 3 against the Washington Wizards.

The Pelicans will need to continue building on that foundation and they have a difficult stretch coming up after Monday's game, with home matchups against Milwaukee, Dallas, Boston, and Sacramento (twice), and road contests at Memphis, Denver (twice), Sacramento, and Oklahoma City before Valentine's Day.