ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we take a look at this next tilt in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz (10-30) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (11-32) as the two sides play the second game of their current back-to-back series, New Orleans winning the last meeting. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently last in the Western Conference and they dropped the first game of this series to New Orleans 136-123. They've won just three games over their last 15 and will face the Pelicans one more time following this series. They'll look to get one back as the underdogs once again.

The New Orleans Pelicans are fourteenth in the Western Conference, but they've won their last three consecutive games heading into this contest, beating the Bulls, Mavericks, and Jazz. They've improved with a solid 6-4 record over the last 10 and will continue to move forward with Zion Williamson finally back in the lineup.

Here are the Jazz-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Pelicans Odds

Utah Jazz: +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +460

New Orleans Pelicans: -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -620

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: DirecTv Sports Net Northwest, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz will be heading into this game following back-to-back losses as they'll be without Lauri Markkanen and John Collins ahead of this matchup. It'll leave a massive hole in the interior without the two on the floor, so they'll have to make up for it with production from their guard spots in Keyonte George and Collin Sexton. George has scored 26 points in each of their last two games to lead the team, so expect him to have another active role in trying to get this win.

Expand Tweet



The Utah Jazz have managed to rank within the NBA's top-10 is total rebounding with 45.0/game, but they'll have to make up for a great deal of production off the floor with Markkanen out. Walker Kessler and Brice Sensabaugh will be tasked with stopping Zion Williamson on the interior as Isaiah Collier will be tasked with providing some spark off the bench with his rangy scoring. With the injuries at hand, the Jazz will need role players to step up and have big performances.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

With Zion Williamson finally returning to their lineup, the New Orleans Pelicans have seen an immediate impact with his presence, most recently when he dominated the Jazz with 24 points and 14 rebounds. With Markkanen out on the other side, the Jazz don't have an effective defender to stop Williamson and he should enjoy a similar amount of success in this upcoming matchup. If he's able to remain aggressive and active in the paint, he should give the Pelicans a huge edge throughout this game.

Expand Tweet



The Pelicans had six players in double-digits their last time out against the Jazz as CJ McCollum shot a hot 6-12 from three-point range. Herbert Jones continues to excel as one of the best on-ball defenders in the league and when this team is fully healthy, they pose a serious threat with their length on the defensive end and athleticism on offense. If they're able to play hard and remain disciplined on defense, they should be able to win this game convincingly.

Final Jazz-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Utah Jazz have gone 21-19 ATS this season, but they're just 9-30 when listed as the betting underdogs. The Pelicans are just 19-24 ATS this season, but they've posted a positive mark with 12-11 ATS at home. The Jazz haven't been particularly competitive over the last few games and with both Markkanen and Collins out for this upcoming contest, they won't have a defensive answer in stopping Zion Williamson from eating in the paint.

Furthermore, the Pelicans are the deeper team and they're finally seeing some cohesive play for the first time this season, so we can expect them to continue that momentum throughout this game. For our final prediction, let's roll with the New Orleans Pelicans to cover this spread on their home floor.

Final Jazz-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -11.5 (-112)