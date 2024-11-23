It may come as a shock to short-attention-span fans but the biggest disappointment for the New Orleans Pelicans this season is not Zion Williamson. For those looking at the long-term health of the franchise, a lack of developmental plans for Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovic, Jordan Hawkins, and Antonio Reeves is far more worrisome. Willie Green giving minutes to Javonte Green, Daniel Theis, Jaylen Nowell, and Elfrid Payton has stunted the growth of some huge draft investments, and it could hurt the Pelicans going forward.

Williamson's future in New Orleans is again in question due to injuries, sure. All of the franchise's eggs cannot be in that basket, not after six years of frustration. Thankfully, the Pelicans have invested heavily in their young talent, hoping to build a strong foundation for the future. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III were home run draft picks. Pelicans big man Yves Missi has showcased All-Rookie Team talent in spurts, but every other success story is now suiting up for a different team.

The current allocation of playing time suggests a different priority than getting Missi, Matkovic, and Reeves repetitions or protecting Hawkins (back spasms). While veterans like Theis, the recently-waived Nowell, and Payton bring experience and stability, their presence on the court has come at the expense of youth development. This approach raises questions about the team's long-term strategy and its commitment to nurturing its young prospects. That is more disappointing than another injury to an All-Star who may want to leave town.

Pelicans per 36 stats support young prospects

The Pelicans have expanded the analytics department over the past three seasons. It does not take an advanced degree to see how playing Missi, Reeves, and Matkovic makes sense. Rotational variations make judging this squad challenging, but the straightforward per 36-minute stats support the argument.

Reeves is averaging 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, a steal, and only one turnover. Only Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Trey Murphy III put up more points per 36 minutes. Hawkins has been good for 18.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while Matkovic (11) and Missi (10.8) are the Pelicans' best rebounders.

The organization needs more NBA-level data on Reeves and Matkovic, who have dominated G-League games. Missi should be more worried about hitting the 65 games played threshold not playing more than half the game. The Baylor alum should be in line to earn All-Rookie or NBA Rookie of the Year honors, not on the bench for 30 minutes a night.

If the season is all but lost due to injuries, the Pelicans should promote the silver linings as much as possible. Adding anything to the trophy case, even individually, would be a public relations win.

It’s not that veteran players don’t have a place on the roster—veteran leadership and depth can be key components for a successful team. But the Pelicans’ decision to prioritize playing time for journeymen over their high-potential younger players feels like a misstep. If ever there were a good time to sacrifice wins for sample size, now is the time to let young players make mistakes, refine their skills, and adjust to the NBA’s pace.

David Griffin's all-in, organic Pelicans philosophy

Building a successful franchise doesn’t just mean hitting on one or two draft picks, but fostering an environment where those selections are given every chance to thrive. The Pelicans under EVP David Griffin have done that very well by all accounts. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels just wound up being more valuable as trade assets to acquire CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray. Jose Alvarado is sneaking around the building somewhere though.

Griffin talked about being all-in on an organic, sustainable championship blueprint. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are locked in. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson can be moved much like Anthony Davis, if the Pelicans decide to do a soft reset with Yves Missi, Jordan Hawkins, and Antonio Reeves in tow.

So don't go away from the initial, core-building philosophy now. Fans are souring on the season already with Williamson again finding new ways to stoke the flames. Give Missi more minutes than a Mardi Gras parade has marching bands. Throw Karlo's Krazies something to feel good about during home games. Let Hawkins and Reeves cook up a storm, perhaps in another 30-point explosion.

Sure, there will be downsides but Elfrid Payton and Brandon Boston Jr. are known commodities. Highlights may not happen every night, or every week, but going months without seeing the young prospects receive substantial opportunities is too much to ask. Especially if the injuries listed continue to outnumber the season's wins.