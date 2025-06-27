Recently, there have been very few signs of optimism surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders. They have been cratering over the past few seasons and hired Pete Carroll to try to turn the ship around. One of the biggest storylines involving the Raiders is that Tom Brady purchased a minority stake in the team, and there has been a lot of speculation around the NFL about how involved he has been.

Numerous reports have emerged stating that Brady has been running the team since the purchase was finalized. In a chat with Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com, Brady downplayed how much influence he has as a minority owner, especially compared to how much influence majority owner Mark Davis has.

“Well, I'm just a limited partner, so Mark's the boss,” Brady told Gutierrez. “And then Pete does his job, and Spy does his job. I think we trust them to make the right decisions.