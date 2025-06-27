Recently, there have been very few signs of optimism surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders. They have been cratering over the past few seasons and hired Pete Carroll to try to turn the ship around. One of the biggest storylines involving the Raiders is that Tom Brady purchased a minority stake in the team, and there has been a lot of speculation around the NFL about how involved he has been.
Numerous reports have emerged stating that Brady has been running the team since the purchase was finalized. In a chat with Paul Gutierrez of Raiders.com, Brady downplayed how much influence he has as a minority owner, especially compared to how much influence majority owner Mark Davis has.
“Well, I'm just a limited partner, so Mark's the boss,” Brady told Gutierrez. “And then Pete does his job, and Spy does his job. I think we trust them to make the right decisions.
“I'm there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do.”
Despite Brady downplaying his role and saying it's still Mark Davis' team. The Tom Brady connections have started popping up around the organization. In January, John Spytek, a former teammate of Brady's at Michigan, was hired as the general manager. Then, when Pete Carroll was hired, he publicly acknowledged that Brady's association with the Raiders played a role in his decision to become their new head coach.
“Pete is new this year; he's got a big role to play,” Brady told Gutierrez. “And so does John Spytek. And we're trying to do the right things every day. So that's what we're trying to do.”
The offseason has been a small sample size, but Brady quickly praised Spytek and Carroll in their new roles.
“They've worked together very well, and many decisions are made,” Brady said. “Winning games in September starts with what happens in February, March, and April, when no one's watching. They've been hard at work.
“And our goal is to, you know, win a lot of football games. You've got to work hard at it, and it's all earned, and we've got a tough division. There are a lot of good opponents we face. But it will be up to the guys and their daily commitment to doing the right things.”
The Raiders open the season with Geno Smith and Pete Carroll together again. After being traded from the Seattle Seahawks, Smith signed a two-year extension worth $75 million.
Whether Brady wants to admit it or not, he is involved with the Raiders but does not want to be the primary decision-maker.