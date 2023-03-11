Saturday’s NBA action continues with this Western Conference matchup between two young and talented squads. The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-35) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (32-34) in a tight game between two teams fighting for the playoffs. Check out our NBA odds series for our Thunder-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in 12th place in the Western Conference and contending for the play-in tournament for the playoffs. They’ve seen early success from their young core of players, but still have a ways to go to catch up to some of the other super-teams in the West. After dropping five straight, the Thunder have won three of the last four and will look for another against the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 10th in the Western Conference and will hope to finish the season strong and ensure a chance at the playoffs. After getting hot for a stretch, the Pelicans are 3-7 in their last 10 games, but will be coming into this one fresh off a win against a good Dallas Mavericks team.

Here are the Thunder-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Pelicans Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2.5 (-112)

New Orleans Pelicans: -2.5 (-108)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder have gotten it done these last few games on the back of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other players stepping up with big scoring nights. Andrew Wiggins had a great night against the Jazz recently and will look to add to the scoring efforts. Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational, averaging over 30 points in the last few games. If he has a big night, the Thunder have a chance to beat any team in the NBA if just one of their other players can have a solid night to go with it.

The Thunder are a great covering team at 40-25 ATS. They’ve been much better at home this year, but have still gone an impressive 19-11 ATS while on the road. They’ll be live dogs in this one, a spot where they’re 20-25 SU on the season. Look for the Thunder to play this one close as they’re matched up very tightly with the Pelicans. If they can get out in front in the fast break, they should win this game outright.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans have had stretches this season where they’ve looked like the hottest team in the NBA. Of course, considering their roster of players, they’ve dealt with a number of injuries and still have yet to play a significant amount of time as a full team. Larry Nance Jr. will be out for this one, a big loss for the Pelicans down low. They’ll be without PG Jose Alvarado as he deals with an injury and Brandon Ingram remains ‘questionable’ with his right ankle. If Ingram can suit up, he’ll have a good matchup with the Thunder defense that he could capitalize on.

The Pelicans have gone 18-14 ATS this year as the home team. They have a 21-11 SU home record and have gone 20-11 SU when listed as the favorites, a spot they’ll slightly be in here. The Pelicans will have a lot of momentum after getting a home win over the Mavs, so look for them to come out shooting the ball right away. If they begin to see their shots fall down, they could go on a few scoring runs with the energy of the home crowd.

Final Thunder-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This will be an extremely close game and fun to watch as a fan. Both teams plays with a lot of energy and have been playing good basketball. While the trends favor the Pelicans here, there’s no telling if they’re completely healthy and can hang with the speed of this Thunder team. Let’s take OKC to cover on the road.

Final Thunder-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +2.5 (-112)