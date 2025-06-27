Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is entering his 19th season at the helm of one of the NFL's most popular teams, but critics have been finding ways to pick at his leadership and coaching style. Former Steelers Super Bowl hero James Harrison is the latest to find fault with the head coach's recent difficulties when it comes to winning consistently in the AFC North.

The Steelers have regularly been a playoff team under Tomlin, but they have not won the Super Bowl since the 2008 season when Ben Roethlisberger was under center and Harrison was making huge plays on defense. The former star linebacker believes there have been certain inconsistencies in his approach with his players that have had a negative impact on the team.

As a guest on the “Nightcap” podcast, Harrison pointed out what he did not like about Tomlin's recent leadership.

“Especially like, towards the end of my career, the biggest thing was, you know, you ask a tough question, you get a tough answer,” Harrison said. “Well, I was asking tough questions and I wasn’t getting the answer. I was getting told things that weren’t the answer. If you want me here as a security blanket, say that. I’ll sit back and do whatever it is. Ask a tough question, get a tough answer. That didn’t come true for me.”

Tomlin has been facing criticism as the Steelers fall short

The Steelers have a remarkable record of maintaining their head coaches in their positions for years while most teams have made multiple changes.

Chuck Noll served as the Steelers' head coach from 1969 through 1991. Bill Cowher followed Noll and led the Steelers from 1992 through 2006. Tomlin has led the Steelers since 2007.

Tomlin's teams have been to the playoffs 12 times, and the Steelers hope to return to the playoffs by taking the AFC North title away from the favored Baltimore Ravens and the explosive Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers signed veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and are hoping that he can give Tomlin's team an upgraded passing attack. Pittsburgh has struggled at putting big plays together and lighting up the scoreboard since Roethlisberger retired at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Rodgers has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL during his long run with the Green Bay Packers and two-year stay with the New York Jets. Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler and a 4-time Most Valuable Player.

He completed 368 of 584 passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Jets last season. The Steelers struggled with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson manning the QB duties for the team last season.