The Atlanta Dream will have a busy weekend at home, as they face two of the top teams in the WNBA. First is the Minnesota Lynx, who are the top seed in the league, and two days later, they face the New York Liberty. The Dream have been playing some of their basketball this season, but they've also had their blunders, like their recent loss against the Dallas Wings.

Nonetheless, they've had more good moments than bad, but they will have to be prepared to take things to the next level in the coming days. Asked if the mentality is any different with the Lynx and Liberty coming into town, and Rhyne Howard made it clear that they're in those conversations as well with the top teams in the league.

“We’re up there too, we’re right with them. It’s not like we’re going to shy away because they’re 1 and 2,” Howard said before their game against the Lynx.

Howard was then asked what makes this team so special.

“Our ability to be selfless … You never know who’s gonna have a good game,” Howard said.

Head coach Karl Smesko believes that the same preparation goes into any team that they're playing, but he seems excited for the challenge.

“I think you've got to prepare for every team kind of the same way,” Smesko said. “But when you're playing teams that you know are at that championship level, and it's where you want to be. I expect it to be high intensity, and should be a lot of fun.”

Dream ready to face the cream of the crop in WNBA

Howard was right, the Dream are right up there with the Lynx and Liberty, as they're currently the No. 4 seed in the WNBA. Over the past few weeks, they've shown the ability to win games in different ways, and both sides of the ball are clicking. Though things may be clicking, the Dream are still trying to find their identity.

“The identity of this team is one of learning,” Smesko said.” We have our moments where we look really, really good. I just don't think that we put it all together yet. And it's going to be one of those things where, as a team, we're going to have to have a conscious effort to want to put it all together.

“The best teams have a maturity about them, how they approach their business every day. And we're really good, but we can't get satisfied when things are going well. We just got to keep getting better and keep working at it. I think we're capable of that.”

This weekend will be a true test of where the Dream stacks up against some of the other top teams in the league.