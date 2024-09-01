The New Orleans Pelicans are far from an NBA title contender in most people's eyes. What they lack in rubber stamps from talking heads, they make up for in pure, unmitigated potential. Zion Williamson is the poster child for the Pelicans' NBA title hopes.

Jovial, still quite young and bursting with potential, Williamson is far from an NBA neophyte but also far from an established championship level player. On Friday, the essence of Zion Williamson was captured in a single video. The ex-Duke Blue Devil found himself walking the brick and cut stone road of the Great Wall of China, enjoying every second along the way.

He talked about the sense of inner peace his journey brought him as he continued along his way, stopping to take a deep breath and to bring the audience along with him for the journey.

Pelicans F Williamson's maturity, future prospects

The 6-foot-6. 284 pound Williamson will team with Brandon Ingram and Coach Willie Green this season in hopes of taking a monumental leap forward in his game.

Williamson is not quite a First-Team All-NBA player just yet but he has the potential. His mindset is paramount for this coming season. The Williamson shown in the Great Wall of China video is the picture of a young player who is realizing the value of stillness. He knows that it's the little things a player does mentally that set him apart from the competition.

Williamson needs to take a big step forward this year for the Pelicans to advance farther in the playoffs. He's always played on raw emotion and intensity which has left his gas tank empty and his aching, at times injured body on the bench at times.

A smarter, more chilled out and relaxed Williamson can change everything. The more rest Williamson gets mentally, the fresher he will be for the games that really count. Coach Willie Green, Brandon Ingram and the rest of the Pelicans need that version of Zion Williamson.

One of the NBA's greatest talents, many fans still get the feeling that he has hasn't come close to living up to his potential, whether fair or not. Now is the time for Williamson to complete his offseason training, whether he trains like a madman or a monk. The Pelicans, and their fans, will be waiting to see the finished product.