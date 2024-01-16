Pelicans star Zion Williamson revealed how pumped up he was despite their loss to the Mavericks on Monday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans saw the returns of some of the team's most important players, including Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks after a one-game rest. Sure, it did not end in victory after the Pelicans suffered a 125-120 loss, a stark contrast to the way they played during their shorthanded win over the Mavericks during the weekend, but there are a few positives for Pelicans fans to take from what was otherwise a disappointing result.

In particular, the Pelicans fans will be delighted to see that their players aren't afraid of getting into their opponents' faces. During the first half, Ingram gave Mavericks forward Grant Williams a shove, with the two getting into it before their teammates broke up the conflict.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 BRIGA!!!! Brandon Ingram e Grant Williams brigando para saber quem é o bagre da noite!!! Disputa acirrada!!! pic.twitter.com/F3XVGVGtMS — Os Garotos de LA (@osgarotosdelal) January 15, 2024

This play was something to behold, especially for Zion Williamson, who relished the fact that the Pelicans and Mavericks were refusing to give even an inch to their opponents. With the two teams being as fired up as they were in the rematch of their Saturday night contest, Williamson was also pumped, raring to give it his all on the hardwood in every minute of action he gets.

“When Grant and BI had that exchange at the free throw line. I almost went to walk on the court ‘coz I was on the scorer's table. I say, ‘You know what? It's about to be that kind of game.' I love s*** like that. I can't lie to you, I love s*** like that,” Williamson said in his postgame presser, per Pelicans Film Room on Twitter (X).

“It's competitive. I mean, I think everybody just turns into natural hoopers. It's just about ‘Nah, you're not tougher than me.' Bringing that dawg, gets us going.”

Zion Williamson did try his best, scoring 30 points to lead the way for a Pelicans team that was on the losing end, but he was not a helpful presence on the glass, hauling in just three rebounds. He also missed a few crucial free throws as the Pelicans let a seven-point fourth quarter lead slip. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram struggled to the tune of 3-14 shooting from the field.

Perhaps next time, the Pelicans should be able to focus more deep in games, taking this loss as a learning experience for them moving forward.