Jason Kidd addressed the Dallas Mavericks decision to foul Pelicans star Zion Williamson late in the game on Monday.

The Dallas Mavericks earned a 125-120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Monday. One specific play that stood out occurred late in the fourth quarter with Dallas holding a two-point lead. Instead of allowing the Pelicans to hold the basketball and take a potential game-winning shot to end the fourth quarter, Dallas opted to foul Zion Williamson. Jason Kidd explained the decision following the win.

“If he made both, we'd have the ball with I think 15 seconds left,” Kidd said. “Play the percentages here a little bit… If he did miss both we'd have to come up with that rebound. I thought the guys did a great job of executing late on both ends, defensively and offensively.”

At the time, the Mavericks led 121-119. Maxi Kleber fouled Williamson and Zion missed the first free throw. He ended up making the second, but Dallas had the ball with a one-point lead.

Kyrie Irving was then fouled and he proceeded to make both of his free throws. Dallas would go on to win 125-120.

Mavericks earn a competitive win over Pelicans

It was an exciting game. Dallas entered the fourth quarter trailing by seven points. Bouncing back was the Mavericks' priority following Saturday's loss, however.

Williamson performed well for the Pelicans, scoring 30 points on 12-17 shooting from the field. Dereck Lively II helped contain Williamson on the boards, though, as Zion finished with just one rebound. Meanwhile, Lively recorded 12 rebounds.

Lively, who was returning from an injury in the game, commented on playing against Williamson after the victory.

“It's not our first time playing against him,” Lively said. “He's a big body, he's going to be able to get an angle, get around people… get to the rim.”

Williamson is a terrific player. Injuries have unfortunately impacted him over the years, but there is no question that he features one of the highest ceilings in the NBA when healthy. On Monday, he almost led the Pelicans to a big win over the Mavs.

Lively's presence in the rebounding department was pivotal. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway led the offense. Irving scored 42 points while Hardaway added 41.

It was an excellent effort by Irving and Hardaway, who both knew they had to step up with Luka Doncic out.

Dallas is now preparing for a two-game road trip following a 5-2 home stand. Kidd was asked about Luka Doncic's potential availability for the road trip, and he is hopeful that traveling to California will help the Mavericks get healthy.

“I hope the California sun helps heal us, we'll see,” Kidd said. “I have no idea (about Doncic's availability for the road trip). But I hope everybody goes, hopefully everybody came out of this game healthy.”

The Mavericks will play two games in California against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors before returning home for a clash with the Boston Celtics.