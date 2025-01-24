After their Wednesday matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks was postponed, the New Orleans Pelicans return to action on Friday night when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pelicans will be without star power forward Zion Williamson, however, as he recovers from an illness.

Williamson has contributed to the recent success the Pelicans have had. He has appeared in four games since returning from injury earlier this month and has scored more than 16 points in each of them. He has also recorded at least six rebounds.

Williamson is not the only member of the team who will be unavailable. Two Pelicans,' forward Keion Brooks Jr. and guard Antonio Reeves, will be with the G-League. The probable Pelicans are guard Dejounte Murray, who has been dealing with right elbow bursitis, and center Yves Missi, who is also recovering from an illness.

Two Pelicans are listed as out, neither one coming as a surprise, however. Forward Brandon Ingram's recovery from his left ankle sprain is not yet complete and guard/forward Herb Jones is out indefinitely due to a right shoulder strain.

After struggling throughout the season, the Pelicans have turned things around throughout the month of January. They are 7-4 since the calendar flipped to 2025 and have picked up four wins in a row.

This is the third of four regular-season matchups scheduled between the Grizzlies and Pelicans during the 2024-25 campaign. Memphis has claimed wins in the previous two games, winning 120-109 at home on Nov. 29 and 132-124 on the road on Dec. 27. The final game is set to take place in New Orleans on March 9.

Is Zion Williamson beating the ‘out of shape' narrative?

Questions about his weight have surrounded Zion Williamson throughout his NBA career. Speculation that Williamson has not kept himself in shape has been loud ever since he entered the league.

NBA insider Shams Charania believes that Williamson is actually in the best shape of his career currently.

“From everything I hear, people might think it's crazy, but Zion Williamson really is in the best shape of his career,” Charania said. “Since his rookie season, he hasn't been as light as he is. He is listed at 284. He is below that right now, I can report that.”

The clock is ticking for Williamson to show that he is capable of being the franchise player the Pelicans need to compete in the Western Conference. That process starts, however, with Williamson keeping himself healthy.