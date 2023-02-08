New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson got some unfortunate injury news on Wednesday, as the 22-year-old will be held out of the NBA All-Star game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

“Zion Williamson will not play in the next three games and will not play in the All-Star Game,” Lopez tweeted on Wednesday. “Willie Green said team will not see the starting five they started the year with before All-Star Game. Expect Williamson to be re-evaluated once again after the break from his hamstring injury.”

The former No. 1 overall pick has not played since suffering the injury against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2. He was voted to be an All-Star starter for the event taking place in Salt Lake City, UT on Feb. 19.

He will be the third All-Star starter to miss the game, along with Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. Curry is reportedly set to miss several weeks after the team announced Sunday that he had sustained torn ligaments in his left leg.

The NBA has not announced an injury replacement for Williamson as of yet, although Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards are all options.

Expect to see either Domantas Sabonis or Lauri Markkanen promoted to the NBA All-Star starters pool, with Zion Williamson’s injury replacement taking a spot on the bench.

Williamson has averaged 26 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 assists through 29 games with the Pelicans in 2022-23.