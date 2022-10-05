New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson made a triumphant return to the NBA hardcourt on Tuesday, and while it’s only a preseason game, it’s enough to get a lot of people hyped up.

Williamson, however, is not yet done. He is just getting started, and he let the whole NBA know that with a little “warning” that he delivered in Notorious B.I.G. style.

On Instagram, Williamson posted a number of photos from the Pelicans’ game against the Chicago Bulls. He captioned it with lyrics from The Notorious B.I.G.’s song “Warning,” saying “So, thank Fame for warnin’ me ‘ cause now I’m warnin’ you.”

Zion Williamson recorded 13 points and four rebounds in just 15 minutes of action in his first game in 514 days. If that isn’t enough reason to get excited about the regular season, then his “Warning” certainly does the job.

The Pelicans forward looks to be in the best shape of his life, and clearly, he is mentally ready for his comeback season after missing all of last year due to foot injury.

Williamson has plenty of doubters, and his lengthy absence certainly didn’t help in decreasing them. Of course one preseason game won’t convince them to change their minds about the youngster, but Zion is obviously more than prepared to remind the whole NBA the All-Star that he is. Here’s to hoping that there won’t be any injury setbacks for him in 2022-23, though.